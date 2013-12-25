The Night Before Christmas 2013 Style

‘Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house

The only creature stirring was my Microsoft mouse.

The stockings were stuffed in the corner along with cat hair.

We hoped, how we hoped, no one would care.

The children were crying, not one was in bed.

While visions of playing another level of Candy Crush danced through my head.

And my spouse, my dear spouse, had one more night cap.

I wished that sweet dear would just get tucked into bed.

When there on my screen there arose such a clatter,

I sprang up from my desk screeching “What is the matter?”

Away to Windows 7 I flew like a flash.

Tore open the Help function and leaned back so abashed.

The screen of my virus-infected computer so slow

Had a message: "Oh my what have you done?" it did show.

When what to my wondering eyes should appear,

But my virus protection software and eight tiny repairs.

My old printer driver, so lively and quick,

Let me know in a moment I could defeat this thing quick.

More rapid than eagles the repairs they came,

And I whistled, and shouted, and called them bad names!

“Now dash you! Now fix ‘er! Now mix ‘er and nix ‘em!

You make me vomit! Oh, stupid! Let’s blitz ‘em!

To the top of the screen! To the top, watch them fall!

Now dash away! Dash away! Viruses all!"

As viral jokes that before the wild Internet fly,

When my computer meets an obstacle, I mount to the sky.

Up to the mouse, my fingers they flew.

With a click and a scroll and a few curses, too.

And then, in a twinkling, I heard a loud “poof”

Along with the slowing of my old CPU.

I drew back my head and was turning around,

When down through the speakers came another weird sound.

It sounded like fur and a Farmville cow’s foot,

And a Facebook account tarnished with ashes and soot.

It was a bundle of free games. I was under attack!

I looked like a peddler, opening that pack.

My eyes, how they twinkled. My dimples, how merry!

My cheeks were like roses, my nose like a cherry!

My droll little mouth was drawn up like a bow,

And I bobbed my chin while awaiting the show.

The stump of a pencil I held tight in my teeth,

And I wrote down the cheat codes and felt like a thief.

As the weeks went by my little round belly,

Shook when I laughed, like a bowlful of jelly!

I grew chubby and plump, like a jolly old elf,

And I laughed when I played, in spite of myself!

But a constant wink of my eye and the crick in my neck,

Soon let me know the games were pure heck.

I spoke not a word, but went straight to work,

Deleting the games while the kids screamed “you’re a jerk.”

And laying my finger aside of my nose,

I gave them a nod and from my chair I arose.

I sprang to the couch and gave the kids a whistle,

They came running to me like I’d shot a big pistol.

I heard them exclaim as we dimmed the lights,

"Instead of playing games, lets Netflix the night!"

Merry Christmas, everyone!