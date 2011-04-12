Is Earth Trying to Shake Off Her Fleas?

It occurs to me that the catastrophic events on our planet in recent months are Earth's attempts, like a flea-infested dog, to shake off the annoying creatures - humans - that have infested her skin.

We pollute her water, bury radioactive materials beneath her skin, send nasty toxins into her skies. We drill and scrape gaping holes deep into her soul for fuel and other resources; wipe out ecosystems to build our McMansions, sky scrapers and shopping malls. We even modify the genetics of the plants and creatures that normally exist in symbiotic, mutually beneficial relationships on her surface.

A dog with fleas reacts. It scratches. It gnaws. It whines. It quivers. It shakes.

Maybe Earth isn't just the third rock from the sun.

Maybe Earth isn't a rock at all.

Maybe, just maybe, Earth is a living entity ... reacting.