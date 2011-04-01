35 Years Ago Today...

Apple Computer was founded, setting the stage for the amazing world of personal computing at our fingertips today.

We wailed our hearts out singing along to: "Tonight's the Night," "Silly Love Songs," "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," "Play The Funky Music" and "If You Leave Me Now."

Bread was 30 cents a loaf, a gallon of milk a whopping $1.42 and eggs $1.28 a dozen.

We numbed our brains in front of the TV watching: M*A*S*H*, Happy Days, Little House on the Prairie, Barney Miller, Laverne & Shirley, Charlie's Angels, Mork & Mindy and The Waltons (g'nite John Boy).

The average price of a new car was $5,418; a gallon of gas was 60 cents.

We played with: Atari, the Muhammad Ali Action Figure, Stretch Armstrong, The Bionic Woman, Little People, Evel Knievel Stunt World, Barbie Glamour Head, Marie Osmond TV Makeup Center, Little Professor Calculator, Mr. Mouth and Othello.

The average income was $16,870. Minimum wage was $2.30 an hour. A postage stamp was 13 cents.

It was Thursday.

I was 14; my brother 15 and my sisters 13 and 7.

Our mother died.

Despite the passage of so many years, on this day I always think of mom and all the things she has missed. She was, after all, only 36 years old when she suffered a brain aneurysm on March 26, 1976.

I wish she could have been here to guide us and - more important - to enjoy the events in the lives of her children: First kisses. High school graduations. College graduations. Marriages. The births of eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

I miss you, Mom.