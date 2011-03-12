Did You Hear Spring Today?

Most of my Saturday has been in front of the computer trying to get caught up on work. Not fun but the weather is beautiful for this time of year. (I'm so glad I live in southwest Missouri!) I had the window open and was able to enjoy the fresh air and hear the first sounds of spring.

Sounds I heard today that let me know spring is near:

Birds chirping.

A group of boys walking down the street, talking tough and one upping each other.

A neighbor's hot rod engine.

Children playing in the neighborhood.

Motorcycles.

A lawn mower.

The ding dinga ding of an ice cream truck bell.

Ahh... spring!