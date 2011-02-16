I Flushed Her Down the Toilet!

When I was 4 or 5 years old, I had a vivid, realistic dream that I flushed my sister down the toilet. More than 40 years later, I still have a clear image of her swirling in the bowl before going down the drain!

I probably remember it so well because I woke up that morning to discover she wasn't in the bed we shared. In a heart-pounding panic, I ran to the bathroom, looking in the toilet to find her. She wasn't there. I recall feeling awful about what I thought I had done, but don't remember any more.

Thankfully, it turns out she had awakened in the night and crawled in bed with mom and dad. I was furious with her for giving me such a scare!

Dreams... I like it now when I remember them but that one, not so much. Sorry, sis!