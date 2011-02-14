When I was a tot, I'm told, I ran my hand in circles on the wall at bedtime and said the names of everyone I knew. No one could figure out why, and when my aunts and uncles talked about it at family gatherings years later, I didn't remember why, either.

I hadn't thought of this until recently when it hit me - an odd, random thought, literally out of the blue - I was God blessin' everyone.

Now I lay me down to sleep. I pray the Lord my soul to keep. If I die before I wake. I pray the Lord my soul to take. God bless grandma, grandpa and mommy. Ann, Juanita and Ralph. Lonnie, Donald, John, Nancy, Linda...

What made me think of this as I was walking in the parking garage at work? I have no idea! I'm nearly 49 and haven't heard this story or thought about it in years.

Isn't it amazing how our brains hold onto memories and pull them to the forefront at the oddest times?