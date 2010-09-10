Did Your World Change on Sept. 11, 2001?

On Sept. 11, 2001, I was in my office when a wide-eyed coworker stepped in and said. "An airplane just crashed into the World Trade Center." As the news spread throughout the office, other staff members walked into our lobby where a TV was tuned to national news. With growing horror we watched live footage as a second plane crashed into a second building. Soon after, news reports informed the world of a third crash in Pennsylvania. And soon after that, we watched live as people jumped to their deaths from the smoldering World Trade Center buildings that disintegrated moments later into piles of rubble. It wasn't long before those gathered around the television learned our nation was under attack by terrorists.

I turned away from the TV and to my fellow staff members said: "Our world just changed."

The images I saw and the horror I felt that day will forever remain vivid in my mind. But since then I have often wondered: Did our world really change? Haven't people always been intolerant? Hasn't violence been a solution used throughout history to resolve differences and attempt to change opinions? What made me think and say "our world just changed?"

What were you doing on Sept. 11, 2001? Did your world change?