Conversations with John: Broken Wrist

John, my 9-year-old cousin, seems to have a penchant for telling tall tales. Here's another recent conversation we had via instant messaging on Facebook.
John: Hi.
Susan: Hi John. Haven't chatted with you in ages!
John: Ha ha. Very funny.
Susan: It seems like a long time since we chatted...
John: Just a day ago.
Susan: I've had a busy week. Been bowling lately?
John: No.
Susan: Why not?
John: Broke my wrist.
Susan: How did you do that!?
John: Baseball. Did some pitching and he hit it and I caught it with my bare hand and it hit my wrist.
Susan: Dang. Are you in a cast?
John: No.
Susan: Why not?
John: Because it doesn’t hurt that much.
Susan: Are you sure it's broken?
John: Ya
Susan: What did the doc do for it?
John: I didn’t go to the doctors.
Susan: Really? Why not?
John: Because I lied.
Susan: You lied? About what?
John: My wrist.
Susan: You are a stinker! Why did you lie?
John: Just to see if you would believe me.