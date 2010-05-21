Conversations with John: Broken Wrist

John, my 9-year-old cousin, seems to have a penchant for telling tall tales. Here's another recent conversation we had via instant messaging on Facebook.

John: Hi.

Susan: Hi John. Haven't chatted with you in ages!

John: Ha ha. Very funny.

Susan: It seems like a long time since we chatted...

John: Just a day ago.

Susan: I've had a busy week. Been bowling lately?

John: No.

Susan: Why not?

John: Broke my wrist.

Susan: How did you do that!?

John: Baseball. Did some pitching and he hit it and I caught it with my bare hand and it hit my wrist.

Susan: Dang. Are you in a cast?

John: No.

Susan: Why not?

John: Because it doesn’t hurt that much.

Susan: Are you sure it's broken?

John: Ya

Susan: What did the doc do for it?

John: I didn’t go to the doctors.

Susan: Really? Why not?

John: Because I lied.

Susan: You lied? About what?

John: My wrist.

Susan: You are a stinker! Why did you lie?

John: Just to see if you would believe me.