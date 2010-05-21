Conversations with John: Bowling

My 9-year-old cousin, John, is a bright young man with quite an imagination. I frequently chat with him via instant messages on Facebook. Here's one of our recent conversations.

John: Hey Sue

Susan: Hi John. Can't chat right now. Leaving in a few minutes to go bowling.

John: Lucky.

Susan: It'll be fun. Are you a good bowler?

John: Ya. Once I rolled a perfect game

Susan: Really? Wow! What was your score?

John: 300

Susan: How did you do it? I need some tips!

John: Ok. Just don’t step over the line and throw just a little to the left and you’ll get a strike.

Susan: Cool. Thanks! Was it real bowling or video game bowling?

John: Real

Susan: I'm impressed. How old were you when you did that?

John: 7

Next Day

Susan: Hi John

John: Hey. How did you do in bowling?

Susan: I did OK. We bowled 3 games. I got 138, 93 and 102. I need more advice from you!

John: Well, work out.

Susan: What kind of work out should I do to get better at bowling?

John: This work out try push ups.

Susan: I'm not good at push ups. How many can you do?

John: 62 and 1/2

Susan: Not bad! Tell me more about your perfect game. Not many people can do that.

John: Well, you just have to be calm and focus.

Susan: Ok. What else?

John: Just that.

Susan: So your advice is: Don't step over the line, bowl to the left, work out, be calm and focus. Am I missing anything?

John: No. Gotta go.

Susan: Ok. See ya! Thanks for the advice.

Next Day

Susan: Hey Steph. Tell me about John's best bowling achievement.

John’s Mom: To my knowledge his best games have been on the WII. He has only been to the bowling alley maybe twice

Susan: LOL! He told me he bowled a perfect game. I asked him if it was a real game or video and he said real.

John’s Mom: You do realize that he is related to your uncle Ralph?!?!! (Uncle Ralph is John’s grandpa, my uncle. Uncle Ralph was notorious for telling tall tales.)

Susan: Yep. I knew he was fibbing but had to ask.

John’s Mom: What a turd!! The times he has been to the bowling alley, he did win, but not with a perfect game.

Susan: He even gave me bowling advice. Don't tell him I know. I'm hoping to get him to tell me more about it for another column on Newsvine.

John’s Mom: Oops... I ruined that one for you. By the way, did you take his advice? He cracks me up!

Susan: Darn! And sure I took his advice. Bowled my best game ever!

John’s Mom: Well, he is always right when he is bowling.

Susan: Of course he is. He got a perfect game.

John’s Mom: The last comment was NOT from me!!

Susan: LOL! That stinker!