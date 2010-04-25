Conversations with John: The wind was a howlin'

It's turkey season here in Missouri and my cousin John went hunting this morning with his dad. John and I both signed into Facebook early this morning and, as we often do, had a little chat via instant messages.
I don't think I have ever heard a child use a phrase like the one John used to describe the weather conditions and I'm sure I've never seen a child write such a phrase.
John amazes - and amuses - me!
---
Susan: Hi John!
John: Hey. yawn yawn
Susan: Yawn yawn here, too!
John: Ya but you didn’t go hunting this morning.
Susan: Did you get one?
John: No the wind was a howlin’ and it was raining.