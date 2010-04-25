Conversations with John: The wind was a howlin'

It's turkey season here in Missouri and my cousin John went hunting this morning with his dad. John and I both signed into Facebook early this morning and, as we often do, had a little chat via instant messages.

I don't think I have ever heard a child use a phrase like the one John used to describe the weather conditions and I'm sure I've never seen a child write such a phrase.

John amazes - and amuses - me!

---

Susan: Hi John!

John: Hey. yawn yawn

Susan: Yawn yawn here, too!

John: Ya but you didn’t go hunting this morning.

Susan: Did you get one?

John: No the wind was a howlin’ and it was raining.