Conversations with John: She called me fat, lazy and stupid so I gently slapped her

John’s mom told me my little pal is in trouble again so I asked him about it next time we were both signed into Facebook.
Susan: John, did you hit a girl?
John: Yes barely, very gently.
Susan: Tell me what happened.
John: She called me fat, lazy, and stupid so I gently slapped her.
Susan: Why did she call you fat, lazy and stupid?
John: I don’t know.
Susan: Did you say something mean to her first?
John: No.
Susan: What do you mean that you "gently" slapped her? How do you gently slap someone? Either you slap 'em or you don't.
John: I did and didn’t.
Imagine my dismay when John signed off for the night without explaining!
Next day…
Susan: Finish telling me the story about what happened at school. What did that girl call you?
John: Lazy, fat and stupid.
Susan: So you slapped her?
John: Gently.
Susan: That's the part I don't understand. How do you gently slap someone?
John: You barely hit them.
Susan: Why did you get suspended?
John: I don’t know.
Susan: Did the girl tell on you?
John: Ya and I don’t know why.
Susan: When you slapped that girl, did she hit you back?
John: No.
Susan: Did she get in trouble for calling you names?
John: Ya.
Susan: What did they do to her?
John: ISS for a day.
Susan: That's good. Hey, would you do me a favor?
John: What?
Susan: STOP GETTING IN TROUBLE! You are a very smart boy and shouldn't be hitting people and getting suspended from school!
John: NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Susan: You like getting in trouble?
John: YA.
Susan: Why?
John: I DON’T KNOW.
Susan: But when you get in trouble, you get grounded!
No reply…
Susan: How about this... you can get in trouble once in a while but DO NOT hit people.
John: Fine.
Susan: Promise?
John: Ya.
Susan: Double dog promise?
John: Yes. Now be quiet.