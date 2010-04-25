Conversations with John: She called me fat, lazy and stupid so I gently slapped her

John’s mom told me my little pal is in trouble again so I asked him about it next time we were both signed into Facebook.

Susan: John, did you hit a girl?

John: Yes barely, very gently.

Susan: Tell me what happened.

John: She called me fat, lazy, and stupid so I gently slapped her.

Susan: Why did she call you fat, lazy and stupid?

John: I don’t know.

Susan: Did you say something mean to her first?

John: No.

Susan: What do you mean that you "gently" slapped her? How do you gently slap someone? Either you slap 'em or you don't.

John: I did and didn’t.

Imagine my dismay when John signed off for the night without explaining!

Next day…

Susan: Finish telling me the story about what happened at school. What did that girl call you?

John: Lazy, fat and stupid.

Susan: So you slapped her?

John: Gently.

Susan: That's the part I don't understand. How do you gently slap someone?

John: You barely hit them.

Susan: Why did you get suspended?

John: I don’t know.

Susan: Did the girl tell on you?

John: Ya and I don’t know why.

Susan: When you slapped that girl, did she hit you back?

John: No.

Susan: Did she get in trouble for calling you names?

John: Ya.

Susan: What did they do to her?

John: ISS for a day.

Susan: That's good. Hey, would you do me a favor?

John: What?

Susan: STOP GETTING IN TROUBLE! You are a very smart boy and shouldn't be hitting people and getting suspended from school!

John: NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Susan: You like getting in trouble?

John: YA.

Susan: Why?

John: I DON’T KNOW.

Susan: But when you get in trouble, you get grounded!

No reply…

Susan: How about this... you can get in trouble once in a while but DO NOT hit people.

John: Fine.

Susan: Promise?

John: Ya.

Susan: Double dog promise?

John: Yes. Now be quiet.