Turns out I'm not the only family member having online Conversations With John, my 9-year-old cousin. Here's an exchange my sister had with him today.

John: Hi.

Linda: Hi!

John: Wat u doin’?

Linda: Nothing much, playing solitaire. What are you doing?

John: Playing Hotel City.

Linda: Is that one fun?

John: Ya.

Linda: Did you learn anything new today at school?

John: No.

Linda: Then what did you do?

John: Sleep.

Linda: At school??

John: Yepers.