Conversations With John's Mom: What Weekend Do You Want to Take Him Home With You?

I was feeling a little guilty about sharing on Newsvine "Conversations With John" Saturday because I told him I wouldn't tell his mom he was on the computer while grounded. But after chatting online tonight with his mom, I feel better.

John is my 9-year-old cousin. He chats via instant messages with me on Facebook.

Here's my Conversation With John's Mom tonight:

Susan: Hey Steph. Did I get John in trouble?

John’s Mom: For?

Susan: Um, nothing.

John’s Mom: He is pleading the 5th.

Susan: Me too.

John’s Mom: I know he was on the computer. Is that it?

Susan: Yes. But don’t tell him I told you! I told him I wouldn’t tell.

John’s Mom: It is OK. I actually told him he could get on.

Susan: He is so darned funny! Did you read the “Conversations with John” from Saturday? I think it’s the funniest one yet.

A few minutes later...

John’s Mom: OMG. He is so full of it! That was pretty comical.

Susan: I think it's even funnier knowing he was fibbing a little to me. He didn't tell me about throwing dirt and rocks in her shirt.

John’s Mom: He is such a turd... He just said he didn't want to tell you that part. He was just telling me that you loved him like he was your kid. So if that is the case what weekend do you want to take him home with you!?!

Susan: I do love him! But I don't want him, thank you. He's too ornery for me!

John’s Mom: It is the red hair!!