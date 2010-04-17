Conversations with John: In Racing You Can Do Anything Unless You Trip Your Opponent

Here's my latest online chat with my little cousin, John. This kid makes me laugh!!
John: Hey
Susan: Hey back. I thought you were grounded.
John: My mom isn’t home.
Susan: So you’re not supposed to be on the computer?
John: I know but don’t tell my mom please.
Susan: I won’t tell her but you know you should do what your mom says.
John: I know. But my sis is annoying so I’m playing on the computer because I can’t watch TV downstairs.
Susan: You should play outside. It’s really nice today.
John: I know.
Susan: What did you get grounded for?
John: Hit a girl.
Susan: That’s not very nice!
John: I know but we were playing.
Susan: Did she hit you back.
John: Nope.
Susan: She should have.
John: Well she didn’t.
Susan: Did she cry when you hit her?
John: No.
Susan: How did your mom know you hit her?
John: ISS letter.
Susan: Does that mean you hit her at school?
John: Yepers.
Susan: That’s pretty bad. No wonder you’re grounded.
Susan: Did the girl you hit tell on you?
John: No. Her friend did.
Susan: Why did she do that?
John: I don’t know.
Susan: What were you playing when you hit her? Were you playing a game?
John: No. We were racing.
Susan: Did she beat you?
John: No. I beat her.
Susan: So why did you hit her?
John: I stuck my arm out to make her not pass me but I hit her.
Susan: That’s not fair!
John: Ya it is. In racing you can do anything unless you trip your opponent.
Susan: Oh. I didn’t know that.