Conversations with John: In Racing You Can Do Anything Unless You Trip Your Opponent

Here's my latest online chat with my little cousin, John. This kid makes me laugh!!

John: Hey

Susan: Hey back. I thought you were grounded.

John: My mom isn’t home.

Susan: So you’re not supposed to be on the computer?

John: I know but don’t tell my mom please.

Susan: I won’t tell her but you know you should do what your mom says.

John: I know. But my sis is annoying so I’m playing on the computer because I can’t watch TV downstairs.

Susan: You should play outside. It’s really nice today.

John: I know.

Susan: What did you get grounded for?

John: Hit a girl.

Susan: That’s not very nice!

John: I know but we were playing.

Susan: Did she hit you back.

John: Nope.

Susan: She should have.

John: Well she didn’t.

Susan: Did she cry when you hit her?

John: No.

Susan: How did your mom know you hit her?

John: ISS letter.

Susan: Does that mean you hit her at school?

John: Yepers.

Susan: That’s pretty bad. No wonder you’re grounded.

Susan: Did the girl you hit tell on you?

John: No. Her friend did.

Susan: Why did she do that?

John: I don’t know.

Susan: What were you playing when you hit her? Were you playing a game?

John: No. We were racing.

Susan: Did she beat you?

John: No. I beat her.

Susan: So why did you hit her?

John: I stuck my arm out to make her not pass me but I hit her.

Susan: That’s not fair!

John: Ya it is. In racing you can do anything unless you trip your opponent.

Susan: Oh. I didn’t know that.