John: Hey Susan.

Susan: Hey John! Are you ungrounded?

John: Ya, yesterday.

Susan: So what did you do to get grounded so long?

John: Cussing

Susan: Oh my!. That’s really bad. What did you say?

John: f word.

Susan: You said the f word?

John: Ya.

Susan: Why?

John: I don’t know.

Susan: The f word is really bad. Do you say it a lot?

John: No.

Susan: That’s good.

Susan: Do you say other cuss words?.

John: Crap

Susan: What other cuss words do you say?

John: Just crap.

Susan: Whew. That’s good.