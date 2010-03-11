Pastor Gets it Right

The funeral for my Uncle Lonnie, who died Sunday in a farming accident, was today.

This funeral, unfortunately, is not the only one I have attended in recent years, but thanks to the pastor of a small country church, it is one of only a few – perhaps the only one ever – I have walked away from feeling a sense of well being and healing.

It wasn’t the religious messages the Rev. Junior Hutsell shared with Uncle Lonnie’s family and friends that touched me. He didn’t use the funeral to gain followers with threats of fire and brimstone, a message so common at the services I have attended. He reached out, instead, to console a grieving family and friends with heartfelt sympathy, sincere concern and a true understanding of who my uncle was and who his family is.

The Rev. Hutsell shared personal stories about my 61-year-old uncle that only a friend could share. They were stories that would be meaningless, perhaps humorless, unless you knew Lonnie.

He made us laugh. He made us feel proud of Lonnie and the things he did. He assured us that Lonnie was at peace.

The pastor at Crossroads of Faith Church in rural Wright County Missouri also did something today that has not happened at the eight funerals I have attended in recent years for people I love and care about – my grandfather, my brother, my mother-in-law, my dad, a friend’s sweet little grandson, two aunts and another uncle.

He made me cry.

Scratch that.

He LET me cry the healing tears I needed. He didn’t make me angry for the loss of someone I love. He didn’t tell me I’m going to burn if hell if I don’t repent. He allowed me to feel loss without attempting to take advantage of my grief.

Most important, he led us through a celebration of Lonnie’s life.

Thank you, Rev. Hutsell for helping us in our grieving process. And please accept my sympathies for the pain you feel after the untimely death of your friend.