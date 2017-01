A few weeks ago someone asked me: "Are you in a bad mood?"

Though I wasn't in a bad mood, I was focused on a big project and feeling a little stressed. Even so, I am proud to say my reply was diplomatic. But what I really wanted to say was: "I wasn't in a bad mood until you walked in." or "Yes, but I won't be in a bad mood after you leave."

What's the most humorous reply you can think of for such a question?